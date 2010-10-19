Kanye West Speaks On Thinking About Suicide

According to the Associated Press, in a recent screening in of his upcoming short film “Runaway,” Kanye West told the audience that he had previously contemplated committing suicide.

Kanye who has called himself a “pop icon” explained to the crowd:





“There were times that I contemplated suicide. However, will not give up on life again. There’s so many people that will never get the chance to have their voice heard, and I do it for them.”



As previously reported, Kanye’s short film “Runaway” will debut to a national audience on October 23rd, as he made the announcement on twitter.

“My 35 min film ‘RUNAWAY’ will premiere simultaneously on MTV BET MTV2 MTV.com BET.com VH1.com next Saturday October 23rd @ 8pm est.”

Do you feel that Ye is just a misguided celebrity that has been through rough times, or do you think Ye is crying for help?