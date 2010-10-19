Common Surprises Some Philadelphia High School Students, Talks Higher Education [Video]

Common Speaks To Philadelphia High School Students

Common decided to give some Philadelphia high school students a lesson in life that anything is possible if you dream.

During his “Get Schooled” campaign, Common spoke to more than 100 kids about the benefits of getting a good education and a college degree.

“How many of us really want to achieve in life and do something great?” Common said. “Everybody in here has the opportunity to do something great and it starts first with education.”

Common also shared his life lessons and talked about the encouragement he received from his mother, a twenty year veteran in the Chicago school system.

“[My mom used to say] Education goes beyond your homework,” Common recalled. “Being a teacher is a big responsibility one for which there is no glory.”

Although the kids learned a valuable lesson, Common told the kids that there are ways that they can always stay educated and involved. Through his Common Ground Foundation website, he offers kids a way to stay encouraged to learn through various educational programs.

The most innovative and impressive one that the site offers is The Corner Book Club, which Common envisions as “a network of young people that want to learn.”

In an interview with the Huffington Post, Common said that although he loves what he does, his main priority is to “give back” to the community.

“I want to inspire. That’s one of the biggest goals of my life,” Common said in the interview. “When I got a platform to achieve some…dreams I had, I wanted to help others achieve theirs.”

When it comes to his appearances high school, Common states that visits are a “fun way to get the message to inspire our youth.”

Check out the video below: