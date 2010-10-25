Amber Rose To Star In New Show, Talk Kanye West



Amber Rose is revealing plans to star in her own television show.

As previously reported, Kanye West confirmed his breakup with the model in August and premiered his “Runaway” film over the weekend which many speculated was based largely on their relationship.

Rose obviously caught wind of the comparisons between herself and model Selita Ebanks who portrayed a Phoenix in the film, and decided to defend herself.

Taking to her Twitter page, Rose says that she’ll tell her side of the story in a self produced television show.

While details on the project are light, Amber says it’s her “turn to talk” and thanked Ye for exposing her to a new world.



Rose was most recently rumored to pregnant by Fabolous, a claim she has since denied.