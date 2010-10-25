President Obama May Enlist Jay-Z For ’12 Re-Election Campaign

Jay-Z to Campaign For Obama in 2012

Rap impresario Jay-Z has long since been respected as a presidential MC and now there are reports that President Barack Obama will request Hov’s services for his re-election bid.

Deputy White House Press Secretary William Burton recently joked with the New York Post,

“I can’t believe you’ve finally heard the chatter about [Jay] replacing Larry Summers. In all seriousness, keep in mind he was pretty active during the 2008 election, so I don’t think it’d surprise anyone that [Jay] would be involved again. But it’s a little premature.”

In recent years, Jay-Z has become more viable as mainstream figurehead and was unofficially instrumental in rallying youth for the ’08 presidential campaign.

As recently reported, Jay recently recorded a motivational ad helping to encourage voters to “use their voice.”

In a new ad campaign, Jay-Z is encouraging the younger generation to “Fight for what’s right and what you believe.”

The 30 second video taken after President Obama’s historic 2009 victory, shows Jay giving the crowd a motivational speech about how their vote truly made a difference in America.