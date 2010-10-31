Shots Fired: Nicki Minaj Disses Lil Kim On “Roman’s Revenge” Feat. Eminem [Audio]

Nicki Minaj has finally responded to the ongoing disses from Lil Kim.

As previously reported, the Queen Bee teamed up with rapper Keys the problem to diss Nicki and gave several interviews accusing her of copying her style.

Now after months of keeping quiet, what’s Nicki’s response?

Lil Kim’s a has-been.

On her new track “Roman’s Revenge” featuring Eminem Nicki sends not so subliminal disses towards Kim saying,

“Look at my show footage all these girls be spazzin, so what the Fawk I look like getting back to a has-been. Yeah I said it, HAS-BEEEN. Hang it up, FLAT SCREEN. PLASMA… I’m a bad Beyotch…I’m a Douchebag and I’ll kick that hoe…PUNT…You need a job this ain’t cutting it, Nicki Minaj is who you ain’t Fawking wit.”

She also debuts a new character on the track, Roman’s mother who she recently named Martha.

Uhhhh….yeah.

Listen to “Roman’s Revenge” below.