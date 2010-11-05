Suge Knight’s Lawsuit Against Kanye West Dismissed

Suge’s Suit Vs. Kanye Tossed

Suge Knight’s lawsuit against Kanye West has been dismissed.

A federal judge tossed the $1 million lawsuit yesterday, a month before it was set to go to trial.

The judge Thursday concluded there was no evidence that showed a shooting at the party was predictable.

As previously reported, Knight is suing West for $1 million after he was shot in the femur during a 2005 VMA Awards after party where Kanye was hosting.

Knight also says he lost a valuable earring at the club worth $135,000 and paid over $200,000 in medical expenses because Ye failed to have accurate security.

West’s attorney said the suit was ill-conceived from the beginning and was glad it was tossed.

The shooter in the 2005 case has not been identified and the case remains unsolved.

Knight and his DeathRow Records empire filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2006.