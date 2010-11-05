Dipset Member Freekey Zekey Named As Official Hip-Hop Spokesperson For Bone Marrow Awareness Organization

Freekey Zekey Named As Official Hip-Hop Spokesperson For Bone Marrow Awareness Organization

Dipset member Freekey Zekey is now the official Hip-Hop celebrity spokesperson for Preserve Our Legacy (“POL”), an organization aimed to educate individuals, especially minorities, about the benefits of stem cells and treatment options they provide for health disparities.

In a dual effort, Freekey Zekey and POL will go before the New York City Council on November 15, 2010 to increase effort in bone marrow awareness.

Freekey, whose real name is Ezekiel Jiles, will educate the public about bone marrow awareness with a series of public service announcements through an internet viral campaign and will join other celebrities in registering donors during bone marrow week in November.

Recently, Jiles hosted a bone marrow drive in October, for “LJ” Jones, a 10-year-old with Hypereosinophilic Syndrome a disease only found in adults. LJ is the only case in the United States.

Freekey stated,

“I am honored that I can make a difference in so many people’s lives, not just children but men and women of all ages. I encourage everyone that is in my position to influence, mold and shape thoughts to take a proactive approach to bringing this subject to the attention of millions, Shannon Tavarez was only 11-years-old when she was taken, only 11 and at the height of her career. Her death and others won’t go in vain. ‘We will preserve your legacy‘.”

For more information on bone marroow awareness, log on to www.preserveourlegacy.org.








