Kat Stacks Arrested For Immigration Issues?!

Kat Stacks Arrested For Being Illegal Immigrant

It looks as if rappers can now sleep easy at night. According to published reports, super groupie Kat Stacks has been arrested.

Although reasons for her arrest are unknown at this time, multiple sources have confirmed that Kat Stacks, whose real name is Andrea Harrera-Cardena has been arrested and charged with immigration issues surrounding her citizenship status in the United States.

On her last few tweets prior to the incident. Kat Stacks states that although her immigration issues have been cleared, she was still being hassled over her foreign passport.

“Smh as soon they saw my foreign passport they started f**king with me. The police already cleared me but still messing with me,” Kat Stacks Tweeted. “This is why I hate white people, snitching racist b**ches. The black securities are cool but this white mothaf**kers in here f**king with me. I’m getting arrested have fun without me.”

Following her last tweet, Kat Stacks was arrested and charged with being an unlawful citizen in the United States and has not been cleared for bond eligibility.

As of press time, the actual reasons for her arrest has not been released, we will keep you updated as this story develops.

Check out the copy of her charges below, Thanks Ms Jia.

