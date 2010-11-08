50 Cent Negotiating With Bruce Willis For Upcoming Film

Bruce Willis In Talks To Star Opposite 50 Cent In ‘Set Up’

50 Cent has already reached major success in the world of music and it looks like he will be doing the same in acting with his new film “Set Up.”

According to published reports, Bruce Willis is in talks to star opposite 50 Cent in the action movie that was originally slated to star Paul Walker. “Set Up” centers around a group of friends who become involved in a deadly diamond heist.

Willis, who starred in the blockbuster movie RED, is in negotiations to star in the film, which is scheduled to be released through 50’s film company, Cheetah Vision.

As previously reported, reportedly negotiated a $200 million dollar agreement with Grindstone Entertainment/Lionsgate to release a series of ten films.

“Set Up” is the first movie to be released under a new $200 million film deal between Randall Emmett and 50’s Cheetah Vision.

In addition to film negations, 50 Cent and Bruce Willis have also inked a deal naming 50 Cent as the producer of Willis’ film Catch .44.



