Sean Jean To Close Flagship Store In NYC

According to reports, Sean “P. Diddy Combs’ Sean John flagship New York store, located on 5th Avenue, will be closing up shop at the end of the year after six years in operation.

Employees at the Sean John Store were reportedly notified of the decision late last week that the store –the first of its kind when opening in August 2004 – is being closed, due to slow sales.

In May of 2010, Diddy inked a deal with Macy’s to carry the Sean John clothing brand exclusively, making the need for the 5th Avenue flagship store obsolete. Yet, according to a rep for the label, the brand is looking for other spaces to open stores in New York and Los Angeles.

Sean Combs launched the signature clothing line Sean John in 1998, with revenues now reportedly exceeding $100 million annually.

