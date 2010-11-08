Kat Stacks’ Mom Denies Deportation Rumors, Police Release Statement On Her Arrest

Kat Stacks’ Mom Addresses Her Daughter’s Legal Issues

Looks like Kat Stacks may be creeping back to a rapper’s bed sooner than expected.

According to the super groupie’s mom, Kat Stacks will not be deported and will be released from jail soon.

“GOD WORKS in MYSTERIOUS WAYS .. @ihateKatStacks WILL BE HOME SOON 😉 we spoke , SHE’s Fine !!! =D,” Kat Stacks mom tweeted. “@ihateKatStacks …SHE’ll not b DEPORTED stop with, SHE’ll b HOME SOON 😉 YOU’ll see her WSHH her 2nd HOME SOONER . PLZ RT RT RT RT RT.”

In addition to Kat Stack’s mother, the Nashville Police Department issued a statement regarding the arrest of Kat stacks and her possible deportation:

The young mother born Andrea Herrera-Cardena was detained in Nashville, Tennessee just three days after celebrating her 21st birthday. She’s currently being held without bail at the Nashville Correctional Development Center For Females. “She didn’t get arrested for a state charge, so she must’ve missed an immigration court date in the past. Once that happens they start looking for you and once they got you… it’s a wrap,” says Miss Pugh a police assistant at Nashville’s CJC. Pugh also stated that most of the time illegal aliens are deported within seven days of detainment. However, if the woman who made a name for herself by sexing and terrorizing rappers seeks council, there may be a chance she stays on US soil.

As previously reported, Kat Stacks, who is of Venezuelan descent, was arrested in Tennessee for unknown reasons but detained after authorities saw that she had a warrant for immigration issues.

Kat Stacks who tweeted about the incident states that the issue was previously cleared up.

“Smh as soon they saw my foreign passport they started f**king with me. The police already cleared me but still messing with me. This is why I hate white people, snitching racist b**ches. The black securities are cool but this white mothaf**kers in here f**king with me. I’m getting arrested have fun without me.”

As of press time, Kat Stacks was still ineligible to receive bond.