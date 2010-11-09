CLOSE
Home > Beyonce

Beyonce World Tour DVD Coming Soon: Peep Her Performance Of “Say My Name” [Video]

Leave a comment

Beyonce World Tour DVD Coming Soon:  Peep Her Performance Of “Say My Name” [Video]

Beyonce will release the CD/DVD from her “I Am…World Tour” on November 30th.  If you want it early you can cop it on November 26th at Wal-Mart.

The DVD will include full-length concert footage from her record-breaking international concert tour.

MORE HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS

69 Child Prostitutes Rescued, Over 800 Suspects Arrested Including

99 Pimps [Video]

T.I. Appears On “Running Russell Simmons” [Video]

Ginuwine Hosts Listening Party For New Album [Photos/Video]

Donell Jones Talks About New Album “Lyrics” & His Relationship With His “Father” Gospel Singer Bobby Jones [Video]

 

Beyoncé , Beyonce And Jay-Z , destiny's child

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close