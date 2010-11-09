Chris Brown Settles Assault Lawsuit With Photographer



Chris Brown has officially settled a lawsuit with a photographer who filed assault charges against him.

Brown was being sued by photographer Robert Rosen who claims to have been beaten up by his bodyguards at an L.A. Fitness gym.

According to RadarOnline, the settlement was reached on October 28 and the terms of the settlement have not been made public.

In the lawsuit filed on May 27, 2009, Rosen alleged that he was beaten up by Chris Brown’s bodyguard after he took a photo of the singer playing basketball.

L.A. Fitness was also named in the lawsuit because the photographer claims he fell down a flight of stairs running from a bodyguard and the establishment did not “do enough to protect him.

A trial date had been set for February 22, 2011.

The incident reportedly happened a month after his arrest for assaulting his now ex-girlfriend Rihanna.



