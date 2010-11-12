Kanye Cancels “Today Show” Performance

Kanye West is continuing to take a stand against NBC’s “The Today Show” after he says the news program set him up.

As previously reported Kanye appeared on “Today” earlier this week and became upset when they played the audio of his rant against President Bush during his interview.

The G.O.O.D. Music head was obviously irritated and told host Matt Lauer “I don’t really have to do the TV stuff. This is reality, this is the real thing going on. I don’t need all the jazz” before lashing out against him on Twitter.

Since then, the news program announced that Ye would perform the day after Thanksgiving on “Black Friday but according to Ye, that’s not happening and it’s just another shameless ploy by the network to “set him up.”

He writes in a series of tweets,