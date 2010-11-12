Kanye Cancels “Today Show” Performance

Kanye West is continuing to take a stand against NBC’s “The Today Show” after he says the news program set him up.
As previously reported Kanye appeared on “Today” earlier this week and became upset when they played the audio of his rant against President Bush during his interview.
The G.O.O.D. Music head was obviously irritated and told host Matt Lauer “I don’t really have to do the TV stuff. This is reality, this is the real thing going on. I don’t need all the jazz” before lashing out against him on Twitter.
Since then, the news program announced that Ye would perform the day after Thanksgiving on “Black Friday but according to Ye, that’s not happening and it’s just another shameless ploy by the network to “set him up.”
He writes in a series of tweets,
“I’m not performing on the Today Show for obvious reasons. I’m so happy the world got to see just a small piece of “the set up”. I blatantly said I’m not performing on a tweet and to everyone around me and the next day they still announced a performance. Do you guys see what I’m saying now… this is just a small slice of the day to day bullShyte that goes on that helps to precipitate…… the idea that I such an a**hole…. cause when I don’t perform oh noooow I’m the one that’s crazy or a jerk! If I hadn’t tweeted about how they set me up at the show they would have never played the extra footage that displayed how disrespectful…
I want you guys to look at that footage and start to put everything together now. It’s very simple to call someone angry or spoiled or…the one thousand names I’ve been called but it’s harder to try to take a look at what’s really behind the curtain. I’m so happy that my real fans are not as “basic” as the media makes them out to be… Did you see them try to justify playing the audio…under my interview. Yo sometimes you’re just wrong and it ain’t nothing you can say to justify it believe me I know!
Right now I’m not complaining. I’m tweeting because I’m so happy you guys got to see this Shyte really go down!!!!! : ))))))!!!! FINALLY!!! …And I don’t hate Matt Lauer… We don’t promote hate. That’s the whole point!!! I promote love and truth. We’re all products or our environments … reflections of our surroundings..You know what ….WE OFF THAT!!!… They made a mistake… they thought they could pull it but they couldn’t! That was just a small……representation of a bigger media play that’s been going on since the beginning of time. All positive energy … all smiles. Much love to Matt and the whole Today Show.
I accept ya’ll future apology in advance LOL! I’m in Dubai BTW… Bout to rip down this Abu Dhabi stage later tonight!!!
