Jay-Z Signs Jay Electronica To Roc Nation [Video]

Jay Electronica Signed To Roc Nation

Although Jay-Z has been busy building his multimedia empire to promote his upcoming book and greatest hits collection, he decided to take some time out and sign underground emcee Jay Electronica to Roc Nation.

According to published reports, Jay-Z announced the partnership Friday (November 13) at an event at The Box in New York. Not one to withhold information from fans, Jay Electronica did drop a hint via Twitter earlier in the day.

“We not illuminati, but our mind’s on the money.”

Check out the videos of Jay-Z & Jay Electronica:

 

 


Mumia Abu-Jamal's Attorney Optimistic After Re-sentencing Hearing

