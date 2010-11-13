Kanye West’s Media Trainer Quits After “Today” Show Interview

But on Tuesday morning, Arons was notified that West was waiting at NBC’s Rockefeller Center studio for the Lauer chat, and she rushed over at West’s request.

According to a show insider, “West shut himself in a dressing room with Susie, and could be heard rehearsing possible questions and answers. But the interview began, and it was as though he had crammed for a test and then his mind went blank.”

As seen around the world, Ye became frustrated around the questions which were obviously brought up to promote the former President’s new book which he seems to have lifted from pages of previous published books by his subordinates according to The Huffington Post… Go figure.

The NY Post also reports that when Lauer and West took a break, West “huddled again with the media trainer because he still hadn’t found a way to express himself,” said our source. The disastrous interview aired Thursday, and Arons resigned from working with him yesterday morning.

Despite the media sabotage and backlash, Kanye’s new album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” drops November 22nd and is already being heralded as a classic.