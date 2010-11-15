Lil Wayne Completes First Song Since Prison Release



Lil Wayne is officially on the comeback trail now that he’s completed his first song since his release from prison.

As previously reported the Young Money head left Rikers Island prison November 4 after serving 8 months for felony weapons possession.

Since then, Lil Wayne’s reportedly been working tirelessly in the booth and is ready to drop his latest track.

According to his DJ and the director of “The Nino Brown” docu-series, Wayne’s set to drop a new track any day now that sounds like his monster hit “A Milli” on another level.

He also touched on the fact that Lil Wayne’s probation bans him from drinking alcohol for three years.