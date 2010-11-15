CLOSE
Shots Fired!!! DMX Says “Fawk Jay-Z!” [Video]

DMX Says Fawk Jay-Z At Arizona Show

Looks like Jay-Z has gained one more enemy and this time it’s former Ruff Ryder DMX.

At a show in Arizona, DMX let the crowd know just how he felt about not only the rap game but also his former Def Jam label mate Jay-Z.

“From New York to AZ,” DMX rapped. “N***as must be crazy, I’m a dog, Fawk Jay-Z!”


Not backing down from his words, X went on to state that the rap game as whole “sucks” in his opinion and rappers ride jocks to become famous.

“Real talk, man Fawk the industry,” X continued. “All these fake N***as, I’m real and I know ya’ll real. The industry sucks and a lot of rappers suck too and suck package.”


