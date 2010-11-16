Drake Makes GQ’s 2010 “Men Of The Year” [Photo]



Drake has been named by GQ magazine as one of their “Men Of The Year” for 2010.

The accomplishment puts him alongside actor James Franco who was named ‘Leading Man Of The Year’, Jeff Bridges the ‘Icon of The Year,’ Scarlett Johansen the ‘Babe Of The Year’ and Stephen Colbert the ‘Patriot Of The Year.’

Drake was named ‘Breakout Of The Year’ and was photographed wearing a $2,900 wool tuxedo, a $430 shirt and $180 bow tie by Dior Homme.

Drizzy was previously named the man of the year by GQ alongside Kid Cudi and Wale.

Check out Drizzy in GQ below.