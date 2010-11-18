Ja Rule To Play Pastor In New Film

Ja Rule To Star In Gospel Film

Former Murder Inc rapper Ja Rule is breathing new life into his acting career by starring in a new religious film portraying an ex-convict pastor.

The “faith-based” film entitled, I’m in Love with a Church Girl, will star Ja, Adrienne Bailon (Cheetah Girls), Stephen Baldwin, and Christian music recording artist Toby Mac.

Bailon plays his love interest, the church girl, and Ja plays a drug dealer trying to find his way on the right side of the tracks.

The movie is based on actual events in the life of Pastor Galley Molina who wrote the script during his stint in prison.

“In 1996, I was sentenced to five years in prison,” explained Molina. “During that time, even before I was arrested I was already attending church. It’s not like I went away and then found God. God and I were already having some time together. God used this; that’s why we tagline the movie ‘God sometimes uses extreme measures to deal with extreme circumstances.”

Molina believes Ja Rule – even with his troubled past, and current legal situation – is the right person for the role saying,

“Ja Rule has been ministered to. He’s a dear friend. We’ve been praying for him a lot. He’s been open; he’s been so [receptive] to the word.”

As recently reported, the film is produced by Reverence Gospel Media, the company describes the movie saying,

“The motion picture and sound track are faith-based and adapted from a true story. The Motion picture will be targeted toward the faith-based and urban market, with a focus on teens and families. This approach follows the wisdom of Samuel Goldwyn who once said “It’s better to sell four tickets than two.”

The movie is scheduled for a 2011 release.