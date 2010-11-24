Rihanna Becomes The Artist With The Most Number One Singles On Billboard

R&B singer Rihanna has made history, charting more number one singles than any other artists on Mainstream Top 40.

According to Billboard, pop star Rihanna has just become the artist with the most number one songs on Billboard’s Mainstream Top 40 chart.

The record was set recently as Rihanna’s “Only Girl (In the World)” worked its way from number two to number one on the chart.

Along with “Only Girl (In The World)” Rihanna has put out a monstrous amount of number one songs, including “SOS,” “Take A Bow,” “Disturbia,” “Live Your Life,” “Rude Boy,” and “Love The Way You Lie.”

Rihanna is also looking to continue with her record breaking event by charting her new single with Drake “What’s My Name.” Both “What’s My Name” and “Only Girl (In The World)” were featured on Rihanna’s most recent album, Loud, when it was released on November 16.