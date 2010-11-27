Taylor Swift Loves 50 Cent?! [Video]

Taylor Swift may not be a fan of Kanye West, but the country singer recently revealed that she loves 50 Cent.

In an interview with late night comedian and 50 Cent’s rumored girlfriend Chelsea Handler, Taylor Swift confessed that she loves Fif and also uses his music to warm up before her shows.

“I love 50 Cent. That’s my thing,” Taylor Swift said in the interview. “When we’re on tour, we have all three girls—the backup singer, the fiddle player, and me—all in one room and we all warm up to 50 Cent’s music. It would be surprising how many lyrics I know.”

Check out the video below:



