Kanye West Booed At Macy’s Day Parade

It seems that no matter how much Kanye West tries to turn over a new leaf, some people won’t let him get a fresh start.

While performing at the Macy’s Day Parade in New York, onlookers began to boo and chant “Taylor” while making request that the super producer “jump”.

Sometimes people take things a little too far.

Check out the video below: