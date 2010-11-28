Dipset Rocks The Stage During Their Reunion Peformance [Video]

A concert years in the making took place at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom, as Cam’ron, Jim Jones, and Juelz Santana, all took stage once again for the Diplomats Reunion show.

Performing hits like “Hey Ma” and “Oh Boy,“ the crew gave a performance to the excited fans who had waited years to see the 90’s-00’s rap group back together again.

Peep the video below to see the crew perform their classic “I Really Mean it,” and their latest track “Salute.”











