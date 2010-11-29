Dipset Reunite In New York For Hot 97 Concert [Flicks]



Everyone thought it would never happen, but the Dipset reunion (the real one) finally came to pass.

At an exclusive concert for New York radio station HOT 97, fans were able to see the long awaited reunion of Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Freekey Zekey, Juelz Santana, Hell Rell and JR Writer.

The reunion tour kickoff started in New York with the crew having fun and reminiscing about the “old days”.

Dipset also let fans know that the reunion album is definitely in the works and that they plan to drop something new soon.

Check out some flicks from the event courtesy of Miss Info.

