Joell Ortiz Speaks On Upcoming Album, His Free Agency, & How Two Songs He Wrote Could Be On “Detox” [Video]

In a recent interview with DJ Envy during MTV’s Sucker Free, Ortiz spoke a bit on his upcoming album, comparing it to his debut album The Brick: Bodega Chronicles.





“If you like The Brick, “Free Agent” is like The Brick with HGH.” This is a rapper’s album. If you want to press the rewind button, and if you want to go, ‘Oh, what did he just say?’, if you want to zone out, and just chill out ride out in your whip and just think about life, then this is the record for you.”

Ortiz continued to the interview by speaking about his relationship with Dr. Dre, who had briefly signed the emcee to his Aftermath Entertainment imprint in the middle of the decade. Looking back at the experience, Joell noted,





“He made my ’07 Christmas the best I ever had. I wrote on the Detox, I got some money from that; he’s a great business guy.”

With Slaughterhouse band-mate Royce Da 5’9″ writing for Dre previously, Ortiz revealed the process. “He gave me 10 beats, I sent him 20 songs – so that was a blessing.”

Peep the whole interview below, and make sure to lookout for Ortiz’s new album dropping in January









