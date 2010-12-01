Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga And Kim Kardashian ‘Die’ For World Aids Day [Video]

World Aids Day

Several of your favorite entertainers are sacrificing their own lives for of World AIDS Day. Their digital lives, that is.

In an attempt to raise money for Keep a Child Alive – an AIDS care organization – artists like Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga And Kim Kardashian and Usher are deading all digital access to the outside world until enough money is raised for AIDS research to buy their digital lives back.

That means no more Twitter or Facebook updates from any of them until $1 million is raised in the name of AIDS care and research.

Keep a Child Alive provides first class AIDS care through doctors, nutrition, testing, transportation, and treatment for opportunistic infections, which are all necessary for anti-retroviral treatment to be successful.

KCA also provides the care and support to keep orphaned and abandoned children safe.

HIV/AIDS is an epidemic in the black community. According to the CDC, in 2008, the estimated number of diagnosed HIV infections among blacks nearly doubled those of whites.

In 2008, CDC estimated that approximately 56,300 people were newly infected with HIV in 2006 (the most recent year that data are available).

For more info on how you can contribute to Keep a Child Alive, visit http://life.buylife.org/index.php