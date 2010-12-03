Chicago Cubs Legend Ron Santo Dead At 70

Reps for legendary Cubs player Ron Santo have confirmed that the 70-year-old died Thursday night.
The former athlete turned hard-hitting sports broadcaster passed away in an Arizona hospital from complications of bladder cancer.
Santo was known for his medical conditions and was diagnosed with diabetes at age 18.
He later lost both legs to the condition.
Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts released a statement on Santo saying,
“My siblings and I first knew Ron Santo as fans, listening to him in the broadcast booth. We knew him for his passion, his loyalty, his great personal courage and his tremendous sense of humor. It was our great honor to get to know him personally in our first year as owners.”
