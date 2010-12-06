The Game Asks Fans To Pray For Ailing Baby Daughter

The Game may say a lot of crazy things on his Twitter page, but today he is asking for your help.

According to the The Game, his daughter Cali is having surgery and he is requesting that fans send out a special prayer for her speedy recovery.

“My daughter has surgery today. If you find time send a prayer up for me on her behalf. THANK YOU in advance,” The Game tweeted. “Cali Dream Taylor: Daddy Loves u & is with u as u take this short journey under Gods watch. He will c it through so we can rejoice tomorrow.”

Although the condition causing the need for surgery is not specified, from The Game’s tweets, you can see that it is something that is pretty serious.

“She’s only 3 months old so it’s extra HARD to fathom but through God’s strife she is already healed, still I pray that all goes as planned,” The Game continued. “She was supposed to have the surgery when I got home but the condition worsened and it had to be moved up, It’s KILLIN ME that I’m not there.”

The Game, who reported that his daughter has entered surgery, states that the procedure should be fairly short but requests the help of his fans through this difficult time.

“Her mother just informed me that she just went in, so prayerfully it will be a short successful process. THANK EVERYONE who sends her LOVE.”

Here is a picture of the beautiful Cali, our prayers go out to The Game and his family, Hip-Hop Wired wishes her a speedy recovery.