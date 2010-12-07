Will.I.am Launches New Mortgage Relief Program; Producing U2’s Next LP

With people still struggling to keep their jobs, and some even their homes, will.I.am has started a new program to aid people who may be losing their homes or facing foreclosure.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman told The Sun that his i.am.home Mortage Relief Program will help find jobs for the unemployed.

“I rescue families who are losing their homes because they have no jobs and they can’t pay the mortgage and the banks are foreclosing on their homes,” said will.I.am.

“All the people we help are debt free, they don’t have to pay me back, but we’ve had some hiccups,” will.I.am continued. “There was one lady whose home we rescued and we found her a job at a hospital. Then she didn’t show up to work on her first day and got fired.”

Even while helping others, will.I.am is still finding time to make big moves in his career. The rapper/producer has recently linked up with Irish rock band U2 to produce the legendary band’s next album.

“Just being around Bono and the guys is inspiring. It’s like how a government should be. Bono for president of the world, I say…” will.I.am said. “There’s only one type of music and that’s good music, no matter what genre it is. Bono is one of those guys who sees it that way and there’s no right or wrong. There are no rules once you lift the veil off.”

While we may not have heard anything yet, will.I.am shared that Bono’s A-list celebrity friends have liked what they’ve heard so far.

“I went to Bono’s house for lunch and George Clooney and Cindy Crawford were there,” will.I.am revealed. “I played some of the songs we’d been working on together and everyone was blown away. They all left the finger food to come and hear.”

Black Eyed Peas new album The Beginning hit stores last week.

Comme