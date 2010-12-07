50 Cent Responds To Criticism Over Flaunting Money On Twitter



50 Cent is responding to criticism he’s received for his antics on Twitter, including one incident where he posed with and “ate” a reported $50,000 in cash.

As previously reported, 50 posted pics in November showing him stacking cash and cutting it with a fork and knife like a meal.

Since then, he’s been the subject of scrutiny and accused of being insensitive to fans who may be hurting in this declining economy.

Addressing the issue, 50 sat down for an interview with Black Enterprise and said that the criticism comes with the territory.

“Everyone has a right to their opinion on you when you’re public property…Some people who may not be in a good financial state are angry that you have the ability to do that.”



According to the rapper, who was also named as one of the magazine’s “40 Next”, his online antics are meant to be entertainment and not taken seriously.

“I sent a joke on Twitter at the wrong time and it was completely misinterpreted.”



50 also adds that despite the criticism, his household name evokes emotions—both good and bad.

He tells Black Enterprise,

“You could say my name and it will provoke emotion. Some people love it. Some people hate it. Some people don’t have enough interest in it to care either way, but they [still] know who you’re talking about.”



Check out The Many Faces of 50” in the January 2011 issue of BLACK ENTERPRISE, which hits national newsstands on December 28.



