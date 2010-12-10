Eminem Tops iTunes Yearly Sales

Eminem ranked the highest selling artist on iTunes this year.
Alongside ten Grammy award nominations and a double platinum album, Eminem can now crown himself the highest selling artist on iTunes this year.
His Recovery album was the highest selling album on the digital sales chart followed by singer Ke$ha’s Animal, Lady Gaga’s The Fame and Lady Antebellum’s Need You Now.
Drake also ranked highly on the iTunes charts, coming in at #6 with his Thank Me Later.
Eminem’s single “Love The Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna was also the third best selling single this year.
