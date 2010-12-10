Big Boi, Drake And Kanye Top TIMES’ Top Albums List

Rapper/producer Kanye West continues to rack up the year-end accolades for his latest opus, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Time magazine recently released their annual album of the year list and Yeezy’s fifth studio album again took the top spot. Other Hip-Hop albums in the top 10 include, Big Boi’s Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty at #9 and Drake’s Thank Me Later at #5.

Here are some excerpts from the album reviews:

On Kanye…

Kanye West can seem like an attention-hungry young child who constantly tugs on his mother’s pant leg, saying, “Watch this! Watch this!” But once Kanye got our attention, instead of a simple somersault, he delivered the musical equivalent of a one-handed back handspring. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy layers complex computerized instrumentation over Yeezy’s effortless flow, moving from the heavy hip-hop of “Power” and “Monster” all the way to the poppy Michael Jackson tribute “All of the Lights.

TIME On Drake…

