50 Cent Finishes Up “Setup” Movie, Searching For New Home In Grand Rapids, MI

After filming three movies in an 18 month period in Grand Rapids, Michigan, it looks like Curtis Jackson may be finding a new home there.

During a break in filming the movie “Setup,” 50 Cent shared, “I’ve been looking, I like G.R. a lot. It’s quiet enough for me to function.”



50 will continue producing movies in the area now that he and producer partner Randall Emmett have a 10-picture, $200 million financing deal for their Cheetah Vision imprint.

So far they have finished “Caught In The Crossfire,” Gun,” and “Things Fall Apart.”

The shooting of “Setup” will continue for two more weeks, along with co-stars WIllis, Couture, Phillippe and Jenna Dewan.

In the film, 50 and Phillippe play crooks who become part of a diamond heist gone wrong. Willis will play the mob boss.

“Bruce is amazing,” 50 said. “He’s really well-prepared for the role. He’s playing the character different than I expected – way scarier. He walks into a room, and he’s already assessed whether he’s going to shoot somebody.”



“Setup,” directed by Hollywood stunt coordinator Mike Gunther, is slated for release in 2011.

Emmett also shared that 50 will possibly be directing his first movie some time next year.



