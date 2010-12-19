Eminem And Lil Wayne Perform Three Times On Saturday Night Live [Video]

The last new “Saturday Night Live” of 2010 went out with a blast, as two of Hip-Hop’s biggest emcees shared the stage to perform three different times.

Eminem and Lil Wayne came together to perform their collaboration “No Love” for the first time since Weezy’s release from incarceration.

Em continued to kill the stage while performing a track “Won’t Back Down” off his latest album “Recovery.”

However, a performance many didn’t expect was Wayne’s debut of his first single from Carter IV entitled “6 Foot 7 Foot.” This was the first time Wayne performed it on television and had a full band behind him to add the extra spark.

Peep the video performances below and click on the page #’s to see Em and Weezy rock the house to end a major season with some major performances.

“No Love”

Click the next button to see Weezy and Em destroy Eminem’s track “Wont Back Down”

1 2 3Next page »