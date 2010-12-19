50 Cent Launches G Note Records & Signs First Artist

50 Cent has announced the development of his new ancillary label, G Note Records.

50 cent has also made the move of signing his first artist to the label “Hot Rod.”

Hot Rod, a rapper who was signed to G-Unit in 2006 will be the first artist to hold the torch and try ignite a spark in 50’s new label. 50 Cent recently tweeted,

“@officialhotrod is the first artist of G NOTE he gonna do his numbers watch,”

The Arizona rapper’s style, which in 2006 was more of a G-Unit’s style, has now adapted to a more dance-pop kind of a style.

You can check his single “Dance With Me,”as it climbs up the iTunes charts.