Drake Gives Fan $2,000 Watch [Video]

Drake gave an early Christmas gift to a lucky fan last week, when the Young Money rapper handed them a $2,000 watch.

Drizzy was performing at San Francisco’s Wild 94.9 ‘Wild Jam’ when he decided to bless someone in the audience with a diamond encrusted G-Shock watch.

“This young lady right here had this nice sign saying, Will You Marry Me,” said Drake. “I can’t marry you but I got a Christmas gift for you okay?…That’s for you, an official iced out watch.”

The fan later twitpic’d a picture of her new gift to the Wild Jam twitter page.

Check out Drizzy giving out his early Christmas present below.