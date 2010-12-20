Waka Flocka Flame Talks House Raid: “I Am A Rapper Who Raps And Gang Bangs…That’s Hustling Backwards” [Video]

Waka Flocka Flame Discusses House Raid and Gucci Mane Detainment

Waka Flocka Flame recently sat down in an interview to discuss the recent raid that took place at his home over the weekend.

As previously reported, authorities raided his property and cuffed fellow Brick Squad rapper Gucci Mane, who was later released, under suspicions of prostitution after finding marijuana and weapons at the home.

In an interview with Hot 93.7 Waka states that the whole issue was a misunderstanding that should have never happened.

“They tried to accuse me of gang banging because of what they heard in the streets,” Waka said in the interview. “I am a rapper, who raps and gang bangs? To me that’s like hustling backwards, how can you do that?”

Waka also states that the rumor that an associate shown on stage in a video [that has since been removed] was the FBI informant who tipped off the bust is a lie.

“Naw man, that ain’t true,” Waka continued. “I haven’t seen the video, but it’s the internet so it’s not true.”

In addition to discussing his arrest, Waka discussed his mention on MTV’s Top MCs of 2010 list, stating that the honor was a surprise.

” I thought it was a lyrical list,” Waka continued. “So it was an honor and for all of the haters that said I shouldn’t have been on the list. A lot of the cats they say I can’t beat lyrically don’t even have an album out or haven’t dropped one in forever-so it is what it is.”

Check out the interview below: