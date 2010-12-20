Foxy Brown To Release Lil Kim Diss Record Christmas Eve???

Reports have hit the net that Foxy Brown is set to lash out at Lil Kim with a new diss record.

As previously reported, a Foxy track dropped in November that seemed to subliminally diss Kim and her “bleached out face.”

The track also made a mention of a “bad gyal” who wore pink hair but offered no names.

Now with Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj continuing to go back and forth in interviews, Fox Boogie is said to be adding her name to escalating drama, this time with a diss track she’ll drop on Christmas Eve at New York’s Jelani nightclub.

Flyers promoting the upcoming event have been released and read,

“PLATINUM CAMP PRODUCTIONS in association with BLACK ROSES CREW & BROOKLYN’S BAD GAL FOXY BROWN are excited to announce the most anticipated response since (Jay Z’s Takeover), “CHRISTMAS MASSACRE” Coming Soon!!!”

According to the rapper’s fan site Foxboogie.com, the rapper has been working with producer Daddy Bigg$ and will release the track on the 24th aimed soley at Lil Kim—and not “her girl”, Nicki Minaj.

“Foxy Brown has been busy working in the studio with Daddy Bigg$ on her new single, Christmas Massacre. Foxy also sends a shout out to her girl Nicki Minaj. Foxy’s single is set to drop at the holiday party at Club Jelani’s on December 24th, 2010 where she will address the issue with Lil Kim.The party will be hosted by K. Foxx of HOT 97 FM and music by Massive B, Bobby Konders, Jabba & DJ Boof!”

Reps for Foxy have yet to speak on the rumored track.