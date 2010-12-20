Bishop Eddie Long Under Secret Service Investigation Over Mortgage Scheme

It hasn’t been a good year for Bishop Eddie Long.

The Lithonia mega-church pastor already has four open lawsuits by men claiming he seduced them into sex while they were teens and now it is being reported that he’s also being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service for being linked to a “questionable mortgage venture” that caused many church members to lose their homes.

Long is accused of using his New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to assist in a corrupt mortgage scheme, according to reports by CBS Atlanta.

Matrix Capitol Mortgage Company and its front man, Fred Lee, held mortgage payment seminars at New Birth, promising to lower homeowners’ payments.

Instead many of the attendees – some of whom where New Birth members – lost their homes to foreclosure and ended up in bankruptcy.

Weekly, Lee would come to New Birth and collect money $1,500 a piece from over 1,000 attendees after he convinced them that he could get them better notes.

CBS Atlanta reports “people trusted Lee because he made the promises of lowering their mortgages in the sanctity of their own church.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Long says New Birth only provided Lee with a room to hold his meetings.

The case against Lee is now being investigated by DeKalb County police and the Secret Service.