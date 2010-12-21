Eminem Treats Fans With A Brodcasting Of His “Home and Home” Concert With Jay-Z

On his Shade 45 radio show, rapper Eminem annoucned that he’ll be broadcasting the Detroit show of his and Jay-Z’s “Home and Home” concert on New Year’s Eve.

While Em has been racking up grammy nominations and being included on everyone’s hottest rapper of the year list, Eminem has decided to share the love he has been receiving by giving his fans a gift during the season of giving.

Eminem told MTV,

“As a special treat, for the listeners and the fans who missed the ‘Home and Home’ concerts with me and Jay-Z, Shade 45 is gonna air my performance from the Detroit show this New Year’s Eve at 8 PM,” said the Detroit rhymer. “If you weren’t there, this is what it sounded like.”

Em continued to speak about the concert series and why it was one of the best events he has ever been apart of:

“It felt great, man, it was crazy. The energy of the crowd. Just me being home, you know? I don’t know, man – it’s a good thing. Blessed.”

Do you plan on tuning in?