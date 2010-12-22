Diddy Dirty Money’s “Last Train To Paris” Moves 100K+ In First Week, Michael Jackson Debuts At No. 3 On Billboard



Diddy Dirty Money’s highly publicized, Last Train To Paris pulled in 100,900 paying passengers in it’s first week, debuting at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Diddy’s first album since 2006’s Press Play was only predicted to move 60,000-65,000 units by industry insider Hitsdailydouble.com

Michael Jackson also returned to the charts for the first time since his 2001, Invincible album.

According to Nielsen SoundScan, the singer’s posthumous release, Michael moved 228,200 records after a week in stores, landing at the No. 3 position. The collection of unfinished recordings, took the No. 1 slot in Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Sweden.

Pink Friday continues to produce; pushing an additional 97,500 CDs off the shelves over the last week, making Nicki Minaj’s four-week total 658,400. Barbie comes in at No. 8 on the charts.

T.I.’s latest disc, No Mercy moved another 69,400 in its second week (slipping form No. 2 to No. 21 on the chart), making his two week total equal 229,100.

Eminem received another boost in sales after fans purchased an additional 68,500 copies of Recovery, landing him at the No. 22 spot. In 26-weeks, Em has sold 3,214,300 discs.

Kanye’s latest opus, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy stands at the No. 23 slot moving 66,100 copies, making its total stand at 738,100.