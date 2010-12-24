Diddy Celebrates Last Train To Paris Debut, Sends Message To Fans [Video]

Diddy took some time out of his vacation to show fans his appreciation for the fans for assisting to make Dirty Money’s debut album Last Train To Paris a success.

In his vlog, Diddy credits Twitter for the success of the group’s first project and states that there is much more coming from the group soon.

“I want to thank everyone for showing us love on this project,” Diddy said. “Especially Twitter, because that was the internet at its finest with the word of mouth about how good the album was-so to everyone out there, thank you.”

In addition to singing praises, Diddy also announced that Dirty Money will soon be releasing their new single “A** on the Floor”, as well as embarking on a tour.

“We have some number one singles heading your way,” Diddy continued. “We are getting ready to drop “A** on the Floor” for ya’ll and we are also planning a tour, so ya’ll stay tuned.”



