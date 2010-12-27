CLOSE
Diddy Offers To Pay Model Who’s Hair Caught Fire At Album Release

Diddy is offering to pay for the services needed to fix a model’s hair that caught on fire at his album release party.

After seeing video of a model’s hair ablaze at his Last Train To Paris release party, Diddy is offering to foot the bill for her to fix it.

As previously reported, comedian Kevin Hart was on hand at the party alongside Trey Songz and Fabolous while model Miyoki Jones lounged in a tub surrounded by candles.

The beauty apparently got too close to one of the candles however and her hair went up in flames.

While Jones suffered no life threatening injuries, a source tells TMZ that Diddy will gladly pay for services needed to repair her torched locks.

TMZ reports that the model believes it will cost at least $1,000 to fix her damaged hair.

If you missed it last time, check out video of Miyoki Jones’ hair catching fire below.

Diddy , diddy/ dirty money , dirty Money

