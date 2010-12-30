“X Factor” Star Cher Lloyd Signs With Roc Nation [Video]

The British teenage singer/rapper who finished 4th on Simon Cowell’s talent show “X Factor,” has taken her first major step into stardom by signing with Jay-Z.

According to the Sun, Jay-Z was among those who believe Cher has a big future as a recording artist and has now won the race to sign her beating out Black Eyed peas frontman Will.I.AM.

Although it was a tough decision for Cher, after weighing the pros and cons, it was thought that the team at Roc Nation would be best placed to turn her dreams into a reality.

Cher is the latest addition to Roc Nation’s roster of rising female stars, which already included Willow Smith, Rita Ora and Bridget Kelly.

Cher’s decision to link up with Jay-Z is sure to disappoint Will.I.Am, who had hoped to sign the youngster after doing a duet with her during The X Factor final.

The Black Eyed Peas singer, who is a close friend of Cher’s X Factor mentor Cheryl Cole, recently revealed on Twitter that he had already recorded a track with Cher.

“The day after the last x factor…cher lloyd and I went in the studio and made a mega smasher…”

Unfortunately for Will, Jay-Z’s name was just too much for the star to turn down.

Click the next page to see Cher in action and how she charmed Jay-Z

1 2Next page »