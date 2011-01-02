Jay-Z To Star In A Documentary Series On Oprah’s Network

Oprah has chosen Jay-Z to participate on an episode of her new documentary series.

They’re two of the most wealthy, influential people in the country and now they’re teaming up. Shortly, we will see Jay-Z featured as the subject of a show on the inaugural day of Oprah’s network, OWN.

The show, entitled Master Class, will be a profile of the Brooklyn emcee and feature candid interviews from its subject.

Jay will go into detail about all facets of his life, including his childhood, and the hard road he travelled to super stardom. The program will air at 2pm and 7pm EST.