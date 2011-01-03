Ja Rule To Drop New Music Before Prison Term

Ja Rule may be starting a prison sentence sometime next month, so the New York rapper is working on something so the fans can miss him a little while he’s gone.

According to the former Murder Inc. headliner, he will drop a new works titled, The Renaissance Project before he begins his prison sentence. Rule will put out the new music on his own label, MPire Music Group.

The platinum rapper tweeted today (January 3)

“Damn, some of u act like 18 months is forever. It aint Hard to tell who the snitches are!!!…Renaissance Project will be dropping before I go in.”

As recently reported, Rule, real name Jeffery Adkins, was sentenced to two years in prison by a federal judge last month for gun charges stemming from a 2007 incident where police found a .40 caliber handgun in a vehicle Rule was driving.

Ja is due back in court on February 9, to schedule a surrender date.