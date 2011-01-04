Josh Groban Sings Kanye West’s Tweets [Video]

The “Oscar and Grammy-nominated” singer played a commercial for his new album during “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday, Dec. 3. His new inspiration? Kanye West’s twitter, of course!

The singer sang some of the rapper’s greatest tweets, including “I make awesome decisions in bike stores!”

Groban starts off the commercial saying, “If you love Kanye West’s tweets as much as I do, you are going to love my new album,” before leading into his first lyric, “Can we please toast to the muthf**kin d*uchebags tonight?”

After the episode aired, Groban tweeted, “It was an honor to sing these. I sincerely hope he doesn’t lash out at me with sick floetry.” Sick floetry? We love Josh Groban. Kanye has yet to respond with any sick floetry, but he did seem happy in his last tweet on Dec. 31. “NO HAAAAANDS!!!”

Josh Groban’s “The Best Tweets of Kanye West” includes 752 original songs and 48 CDs. Unfortunately, it’s not available in stores, but make sure to peep the video below to see the hilarious skit.