50 Cent To Showcase New Line Of Headphones [Flicks]

It looks as if 50 Cent is joining Dr. Dre and Diddy, not on a musical collaboration, but with the debut of a new line of headphones.

I guess 50 wasn’t part of the conference call with Dre, Puff and Jimmy for the Beats By Dre line so Fif will debut his wireless headphones at the 2011 International Consumer Electronics Show on Thursday, January 6 and will be featured through January 9.

The new venture in partnership with Sleek Audio will showcase the latest in wireless headphone technology, while maintaining the sleekness of the traditional headphone.

Check out a glimpse of the Sleek Audio Headphones below courtesy of Engadget:

