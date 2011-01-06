Keri Hilson Meets Her Idol Lauryn Hill [Photo]

Keri Hilson finally got a chance to meet her “idol” Lauryn Hill after the “Pretty Girl Rock” singer came face to face with the songstress.

As previously reported, Keri expressed her interest in working with Hill in an interview where she praised her candor and character.

“I loved her candidness, her candor, she’s just up there. She exposes all sides of herself, her vulnerabilities, insecurities but you also see the strength and her innocence.”

Now, the R&B singer may finally have the chance to collaborate with the music icon after meeting Hill in person.

Keri took to her Twitter page Wednesday to share the good news with her fans saying,

“No one understands…I will never be the same. Utmost respect 4 Lauryn Hill. So beautiful. Very down to earth. Anyone who knows me knows she’s a huge inspiration to me…I told her 2nite. Said she loves Pretty Girl Rock (SCREAAAM) & her daughter loves me! Said my music embodies a certain confidence women need. I’m so inspired.

Keri also says the impromptu meeting made her long for an opportunity to meet Michael Jackson, the only other person she’s ever really wanted to meet.

“I woke up thinkin, “Now…how can I meet Michael Jackson?” Then I thought about it…guess I can wait. Guess that was random to you. Only two ppl I ever really wanted to meet are Lauryn Hill & M.J. One down. But the other will never happen 😦 “

Hilson’s No Boys Allowed album moved over 100,000 copies in the first week.